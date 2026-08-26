The new Hungarian government has declared Russia a threat and broken with its Moscow-friendly foreign policy

The new Hungarian government has declared Russia a threat and thus broken with the Moscow-friendly foreign policy during the long-standing rule of former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, DPA reported, BTA reported.

The change is contained in a document outlining the guidelines for the work of the Hungarian delegation to the UN General Assembly in September. The document was signed by Orbán's successor - Prime Minister Péter Magyar - and published last night in the country's official gazette.

“Hungary condemns Russian military aggression and fully supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders“, the document says. It also stressed that Hungary "recognizes its eastern neighbor's right to self-defense."

“Russia's behavior poses a threat to Hungary, Europe and the world order,“ the guidelines state. Budapest supports all efforts that would lead to negotiations for "lasting peace and long-term security guarantees" for Ukraine.

DPA notes that during Orban's 16-year rule, Hungary softened or obstructed EU sanctions against Russia and waged smear campaigns against Ukraine. The country's position has been regularly criticized by the European Union.

After taking power, Hungary immediately announced a change in foreign policy. The new center-right government allowed the start of EU accession talks with Kiev in June, which Orban had vetoed for two years. In bilateral talks with Ukraine, Hungary has also resolved most of the contentious issues in its relations with its neighbor, including the rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine's border region of Transcarpathia.

Unlike other NATO countries, however, Hungary continues to refuse to supply weapons to Kiev. The government in Budapest also opposes Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU.