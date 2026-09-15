Denmark: Russian frigate did not warn before firing flares at our military helicopter! Moscow: No comment

The Russian frigate that fired flares at a Danish military helicopter did not issue a warning or establish radio contact beforehand, Danish Defense Minister Jeppe Brus told Reuters, BTA reports.

Meanwhile, Russia has accused the pilot of a Danish military helicopter of dangerous maneuvers near its warships in the Baltic Sea, the Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported.

The Russian ambassador to Copenhagen, Vladimir Barbin, made a statement after the army of NATO member Denmark reported yesterday's incident in which flares almost hit the helicopter.

"I demanded that the Danish side take the necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future and handed over a note of protest on this occasion", Barbin said, quoted by RIA Novosti.

When asked about the case, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he did not have any details and could not comment.

Barbin also noted to RIA Novosti that he had filed a complaint about a similar incident last year. "In September 2025, during a meeting at the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I was forced to draw attention to the dangerous overflights and low-altitude detention on August 27 of a Danish Air Force helicopter over the large anti-submarine ship "Vice Admiral Kulakov", the ambassador said.

Such maneuvers create a risk of collision and could interfere with the technical activities of the relevant Russian warship, he added, noting that at that moment the helicopter did not establish radio contact and did not respond to warning signals.