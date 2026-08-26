Hungary declares Russia a global threat

The new Hungarian government, led by Prime Minister Péter Magyar, which has been in power since May, considers Russia a threat, ARD emphasizes. The government document states that Hungary condemns the Russian military aggression against Ukraine and “fully supports the sovereignty of Ukraine and its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders“.

Threat to Hungary, Europe and the world order

Hungary recognizes the neighboring country's right to self-defense, the document also states. “Russia's behavior poses a threat to Hungary, Europe and the global order.“ Budapest emphasizes that it supports all efforts that would lead to negotiations for “lasting peace and long-term security guarantees“ for Ukraine.

The document in question is addressed to the UN General Assembly. It was signed by Prime Minister Magyar and was published in the Hungarian State Gazette on Wednesday night.

Break with Orbán's policy

The condemnation of Russia represents a break with the foreign policy line of the previous government of Viktor Orbán. It followed a pro-Russian course, obstructed EU sanctions against Russia, and conducted smear campaigns against Ukraine, a country that has been defending itself against Russian aggression since February 2022.

The Magyar government has meanwhile negotiated most of the contentious issues in bilateral relations with Ukraine, including the rights of the Hungarian minority in the Ukrainian border region of Transcarpathia.

ARD