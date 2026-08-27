Nepal Tragedy: Over 160 Dead, 53 Ukrainians Missing

A massive natural disaster struck the border region between Nepal and China's Tibet Autonomous Region on August 26. As of 4:00 AM Eastern Time on August 27, the number of confirmed victims had reached at least 160, and hundreds of other locals and foreign tourists remain unaccounted for.

Scale of Destruction and Number of Victims

The disaster swept away entire villages along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers in Nepal's Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts. Initially, it was believed that the cause was an earthquake, but subsequent analyses by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) showed that the disaster was triggered by a powerful glacier collapse and an ice-rock avalanche. This led to the sudden release of huge masses of water downstream.

According to official data from the Nepalese police and international media, quoted by CNN (edition.cnn.com) and Reuters (reuters.com), the scale of material damage is unprecedented. Destroyed or severely damaged are:

At least 19 road bridges;

Over 40 kilometers of road infrastructure, which completely isolates dozens of mountain villages;

At least seven hydroelectric plants in the region;

Hundreds of residential buildings buried under meters of mud and rock debris.

The International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) has warned that the Himalayas are warming much faster than the global average, making similar glacier melting incidents critically foreseeable in the future.

Sibiga orders search for missing Ukrainian tourists

The disaster has also gained serious international resonance, as the region is extremely popular among mountaineers and pilgrims. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, disseminated by media outlets such as RBC-Ukraine (rbc.ua) and Novoe Vremya (nv.ua), a total of 53 Ukrainian citizens are missing in the flood zone. On the morning of August 26, contact was lost with an organized tourist group of 46 Ukrainians.

The new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sibiga, has personally ordered the Ukrainian embassies in India and China (PRC) to immediately coordinate their actions with local rescue services to locate their compatriots. At the moment, there is no confirmed information about dead or injured Ukrainians among the recovered bodies. The Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Nepal is also providing assistance on the spot.

In addition to the Ukrainian tourists, dozens of citizens of the United States, Great Britain, India and Malaysia also remain missing. Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah confirmed that the country has requested urgent humanitarian and rescue assistance from neighboring India and China. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have already assured that they are mobilizing specialized teams to support air and ground operations.