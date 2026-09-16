Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have reached critical levels after a series of official statements published by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (kcna.kp). In its official statements, Pyongyang accused the US of deliberately militarizing the region and pushing Asia towards an unprecedented nuclear race. [1, 2, 3]

Pyongyang is strengthening its nuclear potential because of the US

According to an analytical material by the Central Asian News Agency (kcna.kp), Washington's hostile policy and the increased frequency of joint military exercises near the borders of North Korea leave the country no other choice. The Ministry of Defense in Pyongyang emphasized that the current geopolitical situation requires the DPRK to urgently and extensively “strengthen its nuclear deterrent“. North Korean authorities have said they will modernize their army both quantitatively and qualitatively to ensure their security against a possible preemptive strike. [1, 2, 3]

South Korea insists on access to enriched uranium

In the same context, the Central Asian News Agency (kcna.kp) published a commentary by international analyst Choi Chu-hyun, who revealed that Seoul is putting serious pressure on the White House. South Korea is demanding radical changes to the bilateral nuclear energy agreement with Washington, demanding official access to uranium enrichment and nuclear fuel processing technologies. The North Korean agency has warned that despite Seoul's claims of "peaceful energy purposes," this uranium will be used to build South Korea's own nuclear submarine fleet program. [1, 2]

Expanding the AUKUS model to Japan and Seoul

The most serious accusation from Pyongyang is related to the US attempts to extend the model of the trilateral AUKUS pact (Australia, Great Britain, USA) directly to South Korea and Japan. According to the Central Asian News Agency (kcna.kp), Washington is trying to circumvent international treaties on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons by secretly sharing critical military technologies with its Asian allies. According to North Korean analysts, the creation of such an “Asian AUKUS“ aims to completely surround and deter the DPRK and China, which turns the Korean Peninsula into the most dangerous nuclear hotbed in the world.