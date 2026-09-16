The political scene in Germany is facing unprecedented tension. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz found himself at the epicenter of a simultaneous attack by official Moscow and the opposition party “Alternative for Germany“ (AfD). The events are unfolding against the backdrop of a historic electoral triumph of right-wing populists in the state of Saxony-Anhalt. [1, 2, 3]

Kremlin: Mertz is “nervous” and “duplicitous“

The Special Representative of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev issued a sharp personal statement against the German head of government. Dmitriev officially identified Mertz as "nervous" and "duplicitous" politician. According to the Russian representative, the German Chancellor is deliberately pushing her country towards economic ruin in order to cover up her own managerial failures and the failed anti-Russian sanctions policy. [1, 2, 3]

Dmitriev added that the AfD's actions in the Bundestag reflect real pragmatism and move in a direction that is „completely opposite to the decisions of the Eurobureaucrats in Brussels“, serving foreign interests.

Bild: AfD adopted an official concept for normalization with Russia

Along with the criticism from Moscow, the German tabloid Bild (bild.de) published an investigation based on internal sources, which revealed a new strategic document of the AfD. According to the leaked information, the party's foreign policy working group has approved a new program document. It explicitly sets as its main goal the full normalization of relations with the Russian Federation. [1]

The AfD plan envisages the immediate restoration of trade relations with Moscow, the resumption of long-term supplies of Russian oil and natural gas, as well as complete halt to German military aid to Ukraine. The deputy chairman of the AfD faction in the Bundestag, Markus Frohnmeier, confirmed to the publication that there is absolute consensus in the party for this foreign policy turn, defining it as "real policy in the national interest". [1, 2]

The Clash in the Bundestag

Chancellor Friedrich Merz reacted extremely sharply to what was happening, and during the debates in the Bundestag accused the AfD of attempting to “destabilize the German state“. Merz said that the party's closeness to the Kremlin threatens national security. "You are on the side of the aggressor", the chancellor addressed AfD leaders Alisa Weidel and Tino Hrupal, emphasizing that Berlin would not change its Euro-Atlantic course under pressure from outside.