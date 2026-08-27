Russia Attacks Ukraine with Drones and Ballistics

On the night of August 27, 2026, the Russian military launched another large-scale air attack on key Ukrainian cities, using a combination of ballistic missiles, conventional and jet-propelled unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). To 06:40 Bulgarian time damage to civilian and educational infrastructure, as well as at least one injured civilian, has been confirmed.

Drone strike on apartment building in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, an enemy drone hit a balcony of a multi-storey residential building. According to information from the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (KhOVA) Oleg Sinegubov on Telegram (source: tsn.ua), the hit was registered in the Industrial District of the city and caused a local fire and smoke. Mayor Igor Terekhov confirmed that a 44-year-old woman was injured in the explosion and sought emergency medical care with an acute stress reaction.

Debris fell near a school and a residential building in Kiev

The capital Kiev experienced a difficult night with three air raids due to the threat of ballistic weapons from several directions and attack drones “Shahed“. The head of the Kiev City Military Administration (KCMA) Sergey Popko reported on the department's official channels (source: pravda.com.ua) that in the Podolsk district, debris from downed air targets fell directly into the yard of a housing cooperative. In the Shevchenko district of the capital, debris was registered on the territory of a school. Emergency services are assessing the extent of the material damage.

Powerful explosions in Odessa and other regions

A series of powerful explosions also echoed in Odessa, where Russian forces attacked port and warehouse infrastructure in the cities of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Reni (source: life.ru). According to monitoring channels, jet drones and ballistic missiles were launched against the Odessa region, and detonations from air defense systems and subsequent fires were observed in the sky. On the same night, Krivoy Rog (where an industrial enterprise was hit and two people were injured) and Zaporozhye (three people injured) also came under intense ballistic shelling.