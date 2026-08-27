Iran accused the US of economic terrorism, the Americans also threatened China

Iran sent a letter to the UN condemning US threats to impose more sanctions against the Islamic Republic, calling it an “act of state and economic terrorism“, DPA reported.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in the letter that Washington is trying to sever the legitimate economic ties of the Islamic Republic with other countries after failing to achieve its goals militarily.

The administration of Donald Trump said it plans to impose new sanctions, including against Iran's trading partners, with the aim of economically isolating the country.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant threatened on Monday that anyone who maintains economic relations with Iran will feel “the full force of USA“.

Asked whether the US sanctions could also be applied to China, which is the main buyer of Iranian oil, Besant said that no one should doubt Washington's determination.

Araghchi stressed in the letter, which was addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Security Council and the member states of the world organization, that the aim of the sanctions is to harm the civilian population by limiting their access to food, medicine, medical equipment, energy and other vital goods and services.

The Iranian foreign minister called on the Security Council and the member states of the UN to condemn and reject the “unilateral coercive measures and secondary sanctions“ of the US. In addition, Araghchi appealed to countries not to comply with the restrictive measures, and Washington – to stop pressuring third countries to end trade relations with Iran.

China criticized the US's threats of sanctions and said that an economic war would not lead to a solution, but would only deepen conflicts and disrupt the global financial order.