The situation on the front in Ukraine and the Russian border regions remains critical in the early hours of August 27. A series of massive air strikes, including ballistic missiles, guided bombs (GUBs) and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), have rocked several major urban centers. According to the Ukrainian Air Force and local authorities, the strikes were launched simultaneously from several directions.

Fall of debris in two districts of Kiev

A large-scale air alert was declared in the capital Kiev overnight due to the threat of ballistic weapons and drones. The Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) confirmed that as a result of the activation of air defense (ADF) systems, a fixed falling debris in two areas of the city.

Podolsky district: Debris from a downed target fell into the yard of a residential building.

Debris from a downed target fell into the yard of a residential building. Shevchenko district: Falling debris was registered on the territory of an educational institution.

Information about possible victims and the exact amount of material damage continues to be specified by the rescue services on the ground, the KVVA reported in its statement (Source: pravda.com.ua/rus/news/2026/08/27/8050488/).

Explosions and strong explosions in Odessa and Kherson

In parallel with the attack on the capital, southern Ukraine also suffered heavy shelling. In Odessa experienced strong explosions, caused by the entry of jet drones from the Black Sea waters. Eyewitnesses and local media such as „Suspilne“ confirmed the active work of air defense in the region.

The situation also remains serious in the Kiev-controlled city of Kherson, where powerful explosions also echoed. The city is under intense pressure from Russian drones and guided aerial bombs. Over the past 24 hours, a Russian strike with UAB caused serious damage to the Kherson Thermal Power Plant, which is a key object of critical infrastructure (Source: 24tv.ua/economy/ru/ataka-na-hersonskuju-tjec-26-avgusta-2026-goda-posledstvija-udara-imejushhie-znachenie-dlja-goroda_n3130126/).

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the center of Donetsk with Anglo-French missiles

In the same time window, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out a serious missile strike on the central parts of the city of Donetsk. Local authorities, represented by the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin, announced that during the attack in the area of the shopping and entertainment center “Donetsk-City“ Anglo-French long-range cruise missiles Storm Shadow / SCALP-EG were used.

According to initial data, eight civilians were injured in the attack in Donetsk, including two children – girls born in 2010 and 2016 respectively. The injured are receiving emergency medical care (Source: gazeta.press/army/news/2026/08/27/29189269.shtml).

Civilians injured in Belgorod region

The conflict continues to directly affect the border Russian territories. In Belgorod region, two civilians were injured as a result of attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The local operational headquarters reported detonations of kamikaze drones in the Shebekinsky district, in which a woman at a commercial facility and a man with acoustic trauma were injured. Damage was caused to residential buildings and agricultural equipment in several villages (Source: interfax.ru/russia/1110844).