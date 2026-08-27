The US faces major changes in defense and justice

USA faces major changes in defense and justice

From surprise Pentagon shakeups to historic court decisions: Washington reorders its domestic and global politics

WASHINGTON, August 27, 2026 – The US political scene is going through a critical dynamic affecting national security, justice and the economy. Early this morning, at 5:30 AM Bulgarian time, five key events took shape that are rewriting the White House agenda.

1. CIA chief spotted at the White House after Moscow

CIA Director John Ratcliffe returned urgently to Washington and was immediately spotted at the White House The Guardian. His visit follows a secret and surprise visit to the Russian capital. According to The Wall Street Journal, Ratcliffe delivered a direct warning to the Kremlin not to escalate tensions against NATO countries. President Donald Trump described the visit as “semi-routine“, but the presence of the number one intelligence officer at the White House immediately after his landing increased speculation about a deal in the works.

2. Trial Date Set for 9/11 Attacks

Nearly 25 years after the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history, a military judge has officially set a trial date for the self-proclaimed "mastermind" of the attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and his accomplices. According to ABC News, the Guantanamo Bay megatrial will begin on June 5, 2028 The Hindu. Prosecutors had been pushing for a 2027 start date, but the court rejected the request as unrealistic due to the huge amount of preliminary arguments and the complications surrounding evidence gathered through torture methods. Sky News.

3. US revives Civil War oil confiscation courts

The US Department of Justice is preparing an unprecedented legal move to strengthen the naval blockade. The possibility of activating the so-called “prize courts“, dating back to the Civil War era, is being studied. Analysis of Bloomberg indicates that the goal is an accelerated seizure of Iranian oil tankers. These courts will bypass slow civil forfeiture procedures, depriving third parties of the right to heavy appeals Maritime Executive, which will allow a quick sale of confiscated fuel to cover military spending Bloomberg.

4. Severe consequences for Americans from the trade war with Canada

The full-scale economic conflict between Washington and Ottawa is already directly affecting the pockets of American consumers. After the US imposed 50 percent tariffs on a number of Canadian goods CNBC, Canada retaliated with reciprocating tariffs of nearly $20 billion, affecting over 700 US products Al Jazeera. Experts at CNN warns that Americans face steep price hikes of basic goods – from construction lumber and furniture to dairy products, alcohol and even everyday necessities like toilet paper The Guardian.

5. The head of the Pentagon is looking for a deputy secretary of the army

A deep management crisis is brewing at the Department of Defense. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is actively preparing to replace Army Secretary Dan Driscoll. Sources The Wall Street Journal confirms that Driscoll is expected to step down by the end of the year after months of intense tension with Hegseth over the modernization of the ground forces, the use of artificial intelligence and the blocking of military promotions Reuters Quartz. His departure will leave the US military without a key, Senate-confirmed civilian leader at a time of serious global commitments Reuters.