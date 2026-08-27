Black Wednesday Around the World: Natural Disasters and Incidents

The world is gripped by fire, dangerous torrents in Japan and serious aviation accidents in Italy and Tokyo.

A series of large-scale natural disasters and serious transport accidents marked the past 24 hours in various parts of the globe. Disasters, unprecedented fires and aircraft accidents have put rescue services in several countries to enormous tests.

Fiery hell in Algeria: 12 victims of forest fires

At least 12 people have died and 54 were injured in devastating forest fires in northeastern Algeria, officials said [Al Jazeera]. The victims include an 8-year-old boy and a 22-year-old woman [Le Monde]. The fire broke out with enormous force, with 154 separate fires registered within a day, fueled by strong winds and extreme heat [Al Jazeera]. The worst-hit provinces are Jijel, Bejaia and Tizi Ouzou, where dozens of families were urgently evacuated [Al Jazeera]. The National Civil Protection Service continues to fight dozens of active outbreaks [Le Monde, Emirates News Agency].

Source: aljazeera.com, lemonde.fr, wam.ae

Emergency evacuation in Japan due to record rainfall

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued the highest level of warning (Level 5) for emergencies in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures in the central part of the country [Japan Times, Mainichi Shimbun]. Tens of thousands of residents were advised to evacuate immediately to save their lives from approaching mudslides, landslides and overflowing rivers [Japan Times, Mainichi Shimbun]. The city of Himi received more than 211 liters of rain per square meter in just a few hours [Japan Times]. Meanwhile, powerful Typhoon Saudel is approaching the southern islands of Okinawa [Fox Weather].

Source: japantimes.co.jp, mainichi.jp, facebook.com/FoxWeather

Tragedy in Italy: Gyrocopter crashes in Alps

A horrific air crash has claimed the lives of two people in northern Italy [The Express]. A small two-seater gyrocopter caught on the ropes of a cable car, burst into flames and crashed to the ground like a “fireball“ [The Express, AOL]. The incident occurred in the Piedmont region, near the Campiccioli dam in the upper Antrona valley [The Express, AOL]. Fire crews were immediately on the scene, but there was no chance of rescue for the people on board [The Express]. An investigation is underway into the reasons for the flight so dangerously close to the infrastructure [The Express, Instagram/eatieh].

Source: express.co.uk, aol.co.uk, instagram.com

Airliner makes emergency landing in Tokyo

A German airline Boeing 777 cargo plane AeroLogic made an emergency landing at Narita International Airport near Tokyo, Kyodo news agency reported [Mainichi Shimbun, Xinhua]. The plane was flying from Leipzig when it developed a serious hydraulic problem [Mainichi Shimbun]. There were three crew members on board, none of whom were injured [Mainichi Shimbun]. The incident closed one of the airport's runways for about 30 minutes while the plane was towed [Mainichi Shimbun].