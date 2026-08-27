Pentagon: Europe will remain a region of key interest for the US

US Deputy Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby met in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and ambassadors of member states as Washington reviews the US military presence in Europe, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

Washington wants allies to submit their views “directly in writing”, Colby said, referring to a questionnaire the US recently sent to other NATO countries. It covers topics such as defense spending, strategy, procurement and support for U.S. foreign policy priorities.

The review, announced in June by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has raised concerns about a possible withdrawal of U.S. troops from Europe.

It is part of Washington's push for a so-called NATO 3.0, in which European allies would take primary responsibility for Europe's conventional defense and provide the bulk of the forces needed.

Under this model, the United States would continue to provide the alliance's nuclear deterrent while limiting its conventional military contribution to more specific and targeted capabilities.

However, Europe would remain "of key U.S. interest," Colby said, even as Washington's priorities shift to the Western Hemisphere and the so-called First island chain in the Pacific.

Colby did not give specific examples of the questionnaire's content, but cited airspace overflights as one of the issues on which "there are some things we need to clarify for it to make sense going forward."

According to NATO officials, other questions relate to whether allies are ready to take on greater responsibility in the alliance's command structure.

The questionnaire also touches on sensitive political topics, including arms purchases from American companies and existing restrictions on the actions of American forces in Europe.

These restrictions caused discontent from Washington at the beginning of the war with Iran, after some allies refused to allow the United States to use bases on their territory for military activities related to the conflict.