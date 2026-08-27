Tehran: There is an enemy plot to cause disunity in Iran

Iranian Justice Minister Amin Hossein Rahimi said that attempts to divide society and weaken national unity pose a greater threat to the country than external pressure, IRNA reported, BTA reports.

Rahimi said that the resistance of the Iranian armed forces and security services, supported by citizens, has thwarted the goals of Iran's opponents and attempts to cause insecurity and unrest.

According to him, despite the ongoing sanctions and economic pressure, Iran has managed to guarantee its basic needs and overcome a number of challenges through effective governance.

The minister said that the country's opponents are now focus their efforts on creating division and political polarization in Iranian society. He warned that weakening national unity could cause more serious damage than external pressure.

Rahimi stressed that differences of opinion are natural, but once legal decisions are made, state institutions and political groups must act in one direction to protect national security and the country's interests.

He said that Iran will not succumb to pressure or threats and will continue to defend the interests of its people, relying on public support, the country's leadership and its own internal potential.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met today in Tehran with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Agence France-Presse reported, citing Iranian state television.

Qatar is playing the role of a mediator between Iran and the United States, trying to resume diplomacy between the two countries.

"Meeting and Talk between the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Araghchi", Iranian state television reported.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry, quoted by Reuters, said that during the Qatari prime minister's visit to Tehran, the proposed framework solution, including the creation of a temporary common maritime corridor with Oman through the Strait of Hormuz, was discussed.