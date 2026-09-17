Zelensky appointed acting Prosecutor General of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has assigned the duties of Prosecutor General to Anton Kovalsky, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office. This is clear from Decree No. 946/2026, published on the website of the Ukrainian presidency on September 17.

The decision comes after the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General. The official list of presidential decrees indicates that Decree No. 932/2026 on his dismissal is dated September 15, 2026.

The text of the new decree states that Kovalsky is assigned to perform the duties of Prosecutor General. The presidential administration cites the provisions of the law on the legal regime of martial law as the basis.

Who is Anton Kovalsky

According to the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office, Kovalsky was born on May 12, 1984 in Vinnytsia. He graduated from the National Academy of the Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine in 2011 and began working in the prosecutor's office the same year.

According to the published official biography, he has successively held positions as an investigator, prosecutor, and deputy head of prosecutor's offices in several regions. Since November 2021, he has been the head of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, and then headed the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office.

What preceded the appointment

UNIAN recalls that Ruslan Kravchenko resigned on September 7, and on September 15, Zelensky signed a decree on his dismissal, after the decision was also supported by the Verkhovna Rada. The media connects the development with the actions of anti-corruption authorities to uncover a criminal organization associated with a network of fraudulent call centers.