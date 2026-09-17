ISW: North Korean military may replace Russian units in Sumy region

North Korean military may replace Russian units in separate sectors of the front, probably in the northern part of Ukraine and in particular in the Sumy region. This would allow Russia to transfer its forces to the Liman tactical region, RBC-Ukraine reports, citing a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Focus reports.

American analysts refer to a source associated with the Russian military group “North“. According to him, in some areas, the Russian military may be replaced by North Korean units.

The source also claims that individual North Korean officers have already operated near the international border, where they gained combat experience and conducted intelligence activities.

North Korean military may be deployed in Ukraine

Soldiers from the DPRK have long been located in the Russian rear in the Kursk region.

Given this, the source suggests that North Korean units may replace Russian forces currently operating in the Sumy or Kharkiv regions. This could potentially lead to their entry into Ukrainian territory.

However, ISW has not registered any signs of the presence of North Korean military personnel on the territory of Ukraine at the moment.

According to the institute, if such a deployment were to take place, it would mean a further expansion of North Korea's involvement in the war against Ukraine.

Separately, there are reports of a possible relocation of Russian troops to the Sumy region.

According to the same source, the Russian command may transfer two battalions of the 1st Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces to the village of Ryasne, located southeast of Sumy.

ISW has previously detected units of this regiment in various sectors of the front in northern Ukraine.