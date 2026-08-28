Meloni to the Left: Italians vote for the right because of the failures of the left

Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Meloni got into a sharp argument with Democratic Party Chairman Stefano Bonacini over his comment that right-wing parties receive greater support among voters with lower education, ANSA reported, quoted by BTA.

“Millions of Italians vote for the right because they haven't studied enough“, said Bonacini, according to Meloni's interpretation. The prime minister responded that such an explanation underestimates voters.

„Perhaps Bonacini should consider a simpler hypothesis: these Italians, regardless of what schools they studied in, have personally experienced the consequences of the left's policies“, Meloni wrote on social media.

According to her, the right is not interested in people's diplomas, but in listening to and respecting them.

„Despite their numerous defeats, Bonacini and the left have clearly not yet learned to show this respect“, the Italian prime minister added.

Bonaccini: My words were taken out of context

Bonaccini rejected Meloni's interpretation and explained that his words were part of an analysis of the problems facing the left.

He stated to La7 television that in the last In the past decade in the West, right-wing parties have often won elections, citing the victories of Donald Trump, Brexit, Marine Le Pen's performance and the elections in Italy as examples.

According to Bonacini, analysis of election results shows that the right has stronger support among people with lower education, economically more vulnerable groups, as well as among residents of rural areas and the outskirts of large cities.

He stressed that this does not mean that university graduates do not vote for right-wing parties.

“The left, which often loses elections in many European countries and in the United States, needs to better represent people who are in the most difficult financial situation or have had fewer opportunities to obtain higher education“, said Bonacini, calling for a “more popular left“.

The economy has become a key topic

Bonacini accused the government of preferring to engage in political disputes instead of addressing the country's economic problems.

He raised questions about high bills, fuel prices, insecurity among young people, the state of public health and weak economic growth.

According to him, Italy could end up being the country with the weakest economic growth among the 27 countries of the European Union.

The dispute between Meloni and Bonacini also shows the broader problem facing the Italian left - how to restore its support among economically vulnerable voters, who in recent years have increasingly turned to right-wing parties.

If you want, I can make it even sharper and “clickable“ for a news site, with a stronger headline.