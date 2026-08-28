Iranian diplomat accuses Trump of “hallucination” over his claims to the Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Garibabadi reacted sharply to a statement by US President Donald Trump related to the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian diplomat described Washington’s claims as “nonsense and a medical hallucination“ in a publication on the social platform X, Focus reports.

Garibabadi used unusually sharp language, including medical terms, to comment on the US president’s position.

“Schizophrenia is a complex and acute psychological disorder characterized by impaired thinking and distorted perception of reality. "His most common symptoms are hallucinations and delusions," the Iranian diplomat wrote.

Tehran reacts to Trump's post

His reaction is related to Trump's post from August 22, in which the US president stated that Washington now considers the Strait of Hormuz to be American territory.

Later, Trump published an image on his social platform Truth Social, in which the Strait of Hormuz is designated as part of US territory along with American states.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important sea routes in the world and connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. A significant part of the world's oil and natural gas trade passes through it.

The sharp exchange of remarks comes against the backdrop of ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran and diplomatic efforts to normalize the situation around the strategic sea route.