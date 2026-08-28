Ratcliffe Advised Moscow to End War in Ukraine

CIA Director John Ratcliffe traveled to Moscow to share with his colleague, the director of the Russian SVR intelligence service, Alexander Bortnikov, the assessment of American intelligence on the war in Ukraine. Ratcliffe advised the Russians to make a deal to end the war before the situation of their armed forces and economic problems worsen. This is reported by the "New York Times”, citing its own sources.

Warning that Moscow must end the war

Ratcliffe maintains a communication channel with Bortnikov - separate from the official one through which Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner meet with Russian authorities. According to the American newspaper, Ratcliffe did not threaten Russia with potential consequences if Vladimir Putin did not comply with the US recommendation to end the war. CIA analysts have long suspected that the Russian head of state was not receiving accurate information about the state of military operations from his generals. The sources of the "New York Times” say that there is an expectation that Putin may take this warning from the CIA more seriously given the way it was delivered - with a personal meeting, which has not happened since 2021.

Since Donald Trump returned to the White House, the US has reduced its support for Ukraine. For most of last year, the Trump administration's position seemed that Ukraine could not achieve a military victory against Russia. Now, however, the situation on the front is changing and Kiev is achieving strategic victories.

The personal conversation that Ratcliffe had with Bortnikov echoed statements that the CIA director had made publicly before, writes the "New York Times”. Ratcliffe said last month that Russian military losses were huge and Moscow was failing to make progress on the front.

Ratcliffe - a more neutral mediator

Before meeting Bortnikov in Moscow, Ratcliffe spoke with his Ukrainian counterparts to assure them that he would study Russian positions but would not make concessions on Kiev's behalf, the American newspaper wrote.

European diplomats believe that there may be a chance for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine in the coming winter months, given the largely stalled Russian offensive in Donbass, as well as Ukraine's ability to continue inflicting heavy losses on Russia through drone strikes.

Some of these European officials are pressuring the Trump administration to include a national security representative in the group of negotiators pushing the Russians to conclude a peace agreement. – someone who could deliver the same strong message that Ratcliffe delivered this week.

Ukrainians have long viewed Steve Whitkoff and Jared Kushner as too close to the Russians. They see Ratcliffe as a potentially more neutral mediator.