Turkey has successfully tested its own cruise missile: a land and sea target were hit with full accuracy

The AKIR cruise missile, produced by the Turkish state-owned military-industrial giant ROKETSAN with entirely national resources, has hit a land and sea target with full accuracy in the first test trials, the DHA news agency reported, quoted by BTA.

In the information about the successfully completed test firings of the new-generation AKIR cruise missile, the agency notes that “the missile demonstrated high resistance to radio-electronic countermeasures and electronic interference“.

“AKIR“ It has high-tech capabilities, including re-targeting and updating of the target during flight through data transfer, as well as an option to cancel the mission or re-attack if necessary, the DHA said.

The cruise missile developed by the Turkish defense industry is designed to be launched from various platforms - land, sea and air, and is defined as an important step in the modernization of the Turkish armed forces, the DHA reported.