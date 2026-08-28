Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fell below its 10-day average

Seven cargo ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, down from 17 a day earlier, initial data from shipping tracking platform Kpler showed, Reuters reported. The key shipping route has seen an average of 15 ships a day over the past 10 days, BTA reported.

Among the seven ships that passed through the strait on Thursday were two mid-sized tankers, a very large liquefied natural gas (VLGC) tanker, a mid-sized Ultramax dry bulk carrier and a (Ultramax), an intermediate bulk tanker and two chemical tankers, according to data from „Kpler”.

Four of the ships have left the strait - the two chemical tankers, the mid-sized tanker and the intermediate bulk tanker.

The liquefied gas tanker, the „Ultramax” and the mid-sized tanker have entered the strait.

The data is subject to change, as some ships usually turn off their transponders while sailing.

Against this backdrop, mediators in the negotiations to end the war between the US and Iran have again placed emphasis on opening the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has agreed to draw up a list of conditions for restoring normal shipping after a Qatari envoy called on Iran to respect freedom of navigation.

A senior Iranian source said on Wednesday that Iran and Oman were continuing to work on the details of a deal on the Strait of Hormuz after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the two countries had agreed on how to share control of the strait and its revenues.

Meanwhile, 17 cargo ships passed through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait - another key shipping route in the Middle East. Six of them entered the strait and 11 left, according to “Kpler”.