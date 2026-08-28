Moscow says: Negotiations with Ukraine are currently on hold

The Russian government said that Kiev and Moscow are not currently holding peace talks, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “the issue is currently on hold“, Russian media reported.

President Vladimir Putin's press secretary added that no new ideas had been presented. At the same time, “Kiev is fully aware“ of Russia's demands, Peskov said.

Yesterday, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kirill Budanov, told journalists that he does not “rule out resuming negotiations with Russia in September“.

The United States has long been pressuring Moscow and Kiev to reach a peace agreement. However, visits by US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to the warring parties, which were expected in August, did not take place.