Macron: Fuel prices in France are unbearable

French President Emmanuel Macron said that obstacles to shipping, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, are negatively affecting the daily lives of ordinary people. Fuel prices, he said, have become unbearable, AFP reported.

"We stressed the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait. The blockade directly affects our daily lives," the French leader wrote on the social network X after talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Jordanian King Abdullah II.

"French citizens feel this at gas stations, where prices have become unbearable," Macron pointed out.

The United States and Iran provide conflicting information about the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. Washington claims that the strait has been demined and traffic is open.

For its part, the Iranian authorities note that the blockade of the strait has not been lifted. There have also been reports of tankers being blown up by mines.

At the same time, surveillance systems have noted a low level of traffic through the strait; at the same time, ships can sail with transponders turned off.