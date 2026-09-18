F-16 crashes in Michigan

An F-16 fighter jet crashed in Grand Traverse County, Michigan. After the incident, an evacuation was declared on the section of Highway 633. This was reported by CBS News, citing the county's emergency services.

A representative of the Texas National Guard confirmed that the pilot managed to eject before the plane crashed. He is in stable condition and receiving medical attention.

According to the Michigan State Police, there were no other injuries in the incident. The fighter jet was on a scheduled training flight.