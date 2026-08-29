Rebels tried to break into the presidential palace in the capital of Niger

The presidential guard in Niger has repelled "rebels from the armed forces" who tried to "break into the presidential palace" in Niamey, where gunfire is still ongoing, Agence France-Presse reported, citing a security source based in West Africa, BTA reported.

Intense shooting was heard throughout the night in several neighborhoods of the capital, especially in the center near the presidency, but also in the airport area, where an important military base is located. The national television signal was cut for just over an hour this morning before being restored at around 10:00 (12:00 Bulgarian time).

Four sources quoted by Reuters described the incident as an attack by mutinous soldiers. State television and radio were not broadcasting as of 8:00, although the government issued a statement calling for calm and announcing that security forces were mobilizing in response.

The attack represents the latest threat to the rule of Abdurahman Tiani, who took power in a coup in 2023, AFP notes. Tiani had promised to improve security in the Sahel country, a major uranium producer, but jihadist attacks have continued. Earlier this year, groups linked to "Al Qaeda" and "Islamic State", have carried out a number of attacks against both military and civilian targets.