Kremlin: We see no prospect of improving relations with the EU

"Europe is making statements suggesting that it considers Russia an adversary and even an enemy", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today.

Peskov stressed that Moscow sees no prospect of improving relations between Russia and the European Union.

He added that current EU politicians are taking a confrontational stance towards Russia not only in words but also in deeds. "They are mobilizing Europe's military capabilities and directing them against our country, while at the same time directly participating in military actions against us," Peskov said.