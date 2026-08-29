Low fuel supplies threaten occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine

The power supply to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is critically endangered as fuel supplies for its emergency generators are dwindling, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned today, quoted by DPA, BTA reported.

The plant has been without external power for more than a week and relies on diesel generators, IAEA director general Rafael Grossi said.

Diesel fuel supplies were reportedly temporarily sufficient for only 10 days, before several dozen tons of fuel were delivered from outside the site this week.

„The current situation once again shows why reliable external power and secure delivery routes are necessary for nuclear safety and security“, Grossi said.

The IAEA director general warned that without the restoration of external power supply or additional diesel supplies in the near future “the plant could face a power outage within approximately 10 days“.

The IAEA is reportedly working to establish a local ceasefire zone to allow repairs to a key power line. If these repairs are successful, they would restore external power supply to the site.

The Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. It came under Russian control shortly after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in 2022 and has been repeatedly hit since then, DPA noted.

The reactors have been shut down but must continue to cool. The IAEA has a permanent team on site to monitor the situation.