Nastimir Ananiev: I challenge Borisov to run in the presidential elections if he wants to keep his party

The presidential battle has already begun and is expected to be accompanied by a smear war.

"Andrei Gyurov must answer the question of whether he will run. Personally, if I were advising him, I would tell him not to delay, because while he is delaying, we see many party leaders competing to give support to the candidacy, even to the vice president, who has not yet been announced. Gyurov is in a more civic function than a party function for me. If the PP-DB wants to compete that this is their candidate, they will not recognize him as a more independent civil candidate, which he can be", said former PP-DB MP Nastimir Ananiev in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR".

In his words, it is important who will be the vice president.

"If he is a candidate, he must decide who will be the vice president. But we see that party leaders are competing to announce his candidacy. For me, this is harmful because it will only bring Gyurov's votes to the core of the PP-DB, which is about 10-12% - 450,000. This will not be enough to reach a runoff", Ananiev added on the air of Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to him, there will be a 100% runoff.

"The president will be elected on November 1 - the Day of the People's Awakeners. It is interesting whether there will be a proposed budget from the "Radev" cabinet by then, because this budget can have a very serious impact on the elections themselves. Everything that the "Radev" cabinet did is attributed to Yotova. She currently seems to be the favorite, among all the candidates I do not see any strong candidates. I saw that Kostadin Kostadinov has nominated himself for president, Radostin Vassilev - too. "Shine" - the civic platform, gathered 100,000 votes, some 100,000 votes may be very key for the runoff", emphasized the former Minister of Transport.

Ananiev is of the opinion that it is important who will have the strength for a runoff.

"The other question, which is very important - will GERB have a candidate. Let Borisov come out. We see fear in Borisov, he knows that he will lose this battle. He said: "GERB is not important to me. I will not expose myself". It is important which candidate will reach the runoff. If GERB helps "Vazrazhdane". If Gyurov comes out and quickly does his campaign, presents what he is fighting for, he has a chance. There are many independent people around him," the guest analyzed.

"Borisov likes to give and promise. I challenge him - to come out and run in the presidential elections if he wants to keep his party, because GERB is in disarray. Reaching a runoff would be a success for Borisov, but if he reaches a runoff, he has no chance of winning. The fact that "Eurovision" went to Burgas does not mean that this will save GERB in any way. And the mayor of Stara Zagora Zhivko Todorov took a step aside. His local government tried to run away, GERB has a huge problem," said Nastimir Ananiev.

He also commented that "voters are not sheep".

"Yotova and Gyurov are the people who have the greatest chance of a runoff, but I would not be surprised if we had a "black swan" "- a candidate who appears in the next 2-3 weeks and people don't expect is unrecognizable," concluded the former MP.