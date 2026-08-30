Storm Shadow license for Kiev: why Moscow is nervous

When in the spring of 2023 Ukraine first received Storm Shadow cruise missiles, it was one of the most important decisions of the Western allies regarding long-range weapons. Since then, they have been used repeatedly by Kiev to strike warehouses, headquarters, bases and other important military and industrial facilities in Russia.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the announcement of a possible granting of a license to Kiev for their production caused a sharp reaction from the Kremlin. The Russian authorities began to talk about the responsibility of Western countries and even threatened to strike future production facilities. What earned Storm Shadow this reputation and why does Russia perceive them as a serious threat?

Where were these missiles used before Russia's war against Ukraine

Storm Shadow/SCALP is an air-launched cruise missile, used since the early 2000s. Its carriers are tactical aircraft - – “Tornado”, “Mirage 2000”, “Rafale” and “Eurofighter Typhoon”. Among the key advantages of the missile, the manufacturer indicates the following: difficult to detect, resistant to electronic warfare, difficult to be intercepted by air defense systems. Its high accuracy of hitting, including protected targets, is also emphasized.

Storm Shadow passed its first combat test during the operation in Iraq of the US-British coalition forces in March-April 2003. According to data from the special project “Missile Threat“ of the American analytical Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), then the missiles were used by the British Air Force. Later, the missile was used in Libya, as well as during operations against the terrorist organization “Islamic State“ (IS).

They have been operating in Ukraine since 2023. First in the occupied territories.

Before the war in Ukraine, Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles were used against opponents who did not have modern means of electronic warfare and air defense. That is why the real test for the missile was in Ukraine, where since May 2023 it has been part of the combat equipment of the Su-24M bombers.

Since then, Ukraine has regularly received these missiles from Great Britain and France, and according to media reports - less often from Italy. The first targets were objects of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in the annexed Crimea. Despite the use of modern means of air defense and electronic warfare, the Russian troops did not always manage to intercept these missiles.

The greatest resonance was caused by the campaign of strikes against the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which began in the fall of 2023. In particular, according to the Ukrainian side, the fleet headquarters in Sevastopol - probably during a meeting of the leadership, the large landing ship “Minsk“ and the submarine “Rostov-on-Don“ were hit. It is possible that Storm Shadow missiles were also used to strike another large landing ship - the Novocherkassk in Feodosia.

An interesting fact is that after this series of strikes, in addition to the regular Ukrainian shelling with other missiles and drones, the Russian command relocated the combat-capable ships of the Black Sea Fleet from Crimea to Novorossiysk.

Targeted strikes on Russian territory

The next stage was the limited use of these missiles against individual targets on the territory of Russia itself. For the first time, these missiles could be used against Russia in November 2024. Then, according to observers, an underground headquarters of the Russian army in Marino, Kursk Region, was struck.

Storm Shadow missiles were probably also used in the strike on the Kremniy El plant in Bryansk, which was the second largest manufacturer of microelectronics components in the Russian Federation. A significant part of its production was intended for the needs of the Russian military-industrial complex.

Among other attacks, the attack on the VZPP enterprise in Voronezh in June 2026 stands out. The plant supplies electronic components for Russian missiles, including the Kh-101 and Iskander-K.

Expert warns against creating excessive expectations

However, it would be an exaggeration to consider Storm Shadow/SCALP an invulnerable or decisive weapon. According to German missile technology specialist Markus Schiller from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), it is difficult to reliably assess the effectiveness of these missiles, since the parties to the conflict do not disclose full information about the results of strikes and interceptions.

“None of the parties to the conflict is interested in making public accurate information about the targets attacked, the percentage of intercepted missiles and the accuracy of the hits. However, from the indignation of the Russian side over the planned licensed production in Ukraine, one can conclude that they would prefer not to see these missiles in Ukraine, therefore, they probably have a certain effect. However, this missile is undoubtedly not a decisive means of war“, he noted in a comment for DW.

What benefit does Ukraine have from the license to produce Storm Shadow?

The fact that Paris and London agreed to provide Ukraine with a license to produce Storm Shadow/SCALP does not yet mean that the production of such missiles will begin quickly. The reason is that Storm Shadow is a kind of “LEGO constructor“: its engine, guidance system, warhead and other components are produced by different companies. For example, as the Ukrainian specialized publication “Defense Express“ notes, the TR60-30 turbojet engine for the missile is a development of the French company “Safran“, the thermal imaging homing head is supplied by another manufacturer, others produce the warhead, navigation system, etc.

That is why localizing the full production cycle will take time and will require the cooperation of numerous suppliers. And organizing the production of even each of the listed components or components “is a task that cannot be solved in a few months”, analysts from Defense Express emphasize. That is why, according to them, it would be significantly more effective for Ukraine to "license production of individual components with their integration into the already existing Ukrainian cruise missiles".

The German expert Markus Schiller is of the same opinion. According to him, the start of serial production of Storm Shadow in Ukraine is not a matter of months, but a "long-term perspective". Moreover, one of the main achievements of the license agreement may be access to technological solutions that Ukrainian engineers will be able to use in their own developments.

Author: Valery Saakov