Former Ukrainian Defense Minister and advisor to the head of the Italian Defense Ministry Mykhailo Fedorov arrived in the United States in search of investors for a new defense technology fund, OBOZ.ua reported.

Fedorov wants to find Americans to invest in Ukrainian defense startups, and the created fund itself will create new defense enterprises.

Fedorov said this in an interview with Financial Time that he will meet with American entrepreneurs, technology companies, experts and organizations that can become partners.

One of the key focuses is the creation of a new defense technology investment fund. This will not be a classic venture fund. Kiev plans not only to invest in Ukrainian defense technology companies, but also to create new companies itself around technologies that are critically needed on the battlefield today, the Ukrainian representative said.

The fund will focus on three key technological areas: battlefield robotics to save soldiers' lives and evacuate people from the most dangerous areas of the front; jet interceptor drones to counter new air threats such as the Shahed drones; and low-cost missiles using artificial intelligence.

“We are already in talks with potential partners and investors who can help implement these projects. The next step is to form a team, present a transparent financing model and launch the first projects,“ said Fedorov.

In the United States, Fedorov wants to “attract international capital“, as well as “ expertise to create new technologies so that Ukraine can defeat the enemy in each subsequent technological cycle “.