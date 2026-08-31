Representatives of European special services are discussing plans for cyberattacks against Russia's electoral infrastructure during their visits to Ukraine, claims the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), quoted by “Interfax“, reports Focus.

According to Russian intelligence, the goal is to hinder the normal electoral process and cast doubt on the results of future voting.

The SVR also claims that during the summit of the “Coalition of the Willing“ in Paris on July 13, European representatives encouraged the Ukrainian authorities to step up attacks on Russian territory. According to the Russian service, such actions were intended to cause panic among the population and divert the resources of Russian state and law enforcement agencies.

Moscow claims that an information campaign is also being prepared

The message states that in parallel with the alleged cyberattacks, a campaign is being prepared to cast doubt on the legitimacy of future elections in Russia.

According to the SVR, this task has been assigned to structures of the Russian non-systemic opposition based outside the country, which are to call for a boycott of the elections and non-recognition of the results.

Russian intelligence claims that the “PACE Platform for Dialogue with Russian Democratic Forces“ has received financial support from European representatives for such activity. The SVR also states that a similar program is being developed within the framework of the “Brussels Dialogue“ format.

The claims are from the Russian SVR and at the moment the information provided does not indicate any independent evidence to confirm them.