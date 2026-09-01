European finance ministers and officials expressed dissatisfaction with Russia's participation in the meeting of finance ministers from the Group of 20 largest world economies (G-20). The German Finance Minister even stated that there can be no normalization in relations with Moscow while its war against Ukraine is still ongoing, "Reuters" reported, quoted by BTA.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, along with the governor of the Russian Central Bank, participated in the two-day forum, which is being organized in Asheville, North Carolina. There, Siluanov met on the sidelines with his American counterpart Scott Besant, the Russian Finance Ministry reported, adding that during the talks the two sides discussed cooperation on financial issues and interaction within the G-20.

This was his first participation in the forum since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. According to a well-informed source of Reuters, Besant told him that Moscow would not be able to receive any economic relief or agreements until it ends the war.

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said that Europe was preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and that he hoped for close cooperation with Washington on these measures.

"A common approach would be the best option, but there (in the US) it is sometimes not clear whether there is no softening of the position. "And that's why I think the signal sent by welcoming the Russian finance minister here is quite worrying," Klingbeil told reporters. "I would like to see more clarity from the American side that he should not be welcomed here as an ordinary guest."

In an interview with Reuters, his Polish counterpart Andrzej Domanski also expressed his dissatisfaction with Russia's presence, although he stressed that he respected the right of the hosts to choose who they invite.

"We don't trust Russia. She constantly lies and one must be very careful when discussing anything with her," Domansky pointed out, emphasizing that Russia is the aggressor in the war with Ukraine.

"For this reason, it will be very difficult for me to hold any talks with Russia."

In addition, European ministers and central bankers have refused to stand for the usual "family photo" of the forum participants, said official representatives from European countries. In the end, it was decided to take a photo without the Russian minister.

Klingbeil pointed out that on Sunday evening, the Europeans, including his British counterpart John Healy and the head of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde, discussed Russia's participation and agreed that it was good to have platforms within which an open and honest dialogue could be conducted.

"But the very fact that the Russian finance minister is returning - after, forgive me if I'm wrong, four G20 meetings without Russian participation - is a sign of an attempt at normalization, and this makes it even more urgent for us to resist it," he said.

The United States, which as the host drew up the guest list, did not invite South Africa, last year's host of the forum. Spain, with which US President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off trade, was also absent.

DENOUGH ACCREDITATION

Another issue that drew criticism was the US Treasury Department's decision to deny accreditation to certain journalists, including the Bloomberg News team and specific reporters from the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, for the event.

"I believe the press has a completely legitimate interest in covering this G20 meeting freely and openly," Klingbeil said. "I consider it unacceptable that journalists and entire editorial teams should be denied access."