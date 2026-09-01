Romanian President Nikosor Dan expressed regret that the rotation in government could not take place this summer and admitted that the political crisis the country was facing had exceeded expectations, BTA reported.

The head of state made these comments on the second day of the annual meeting of Romanian diplomacy. In front of the heads of diplomatic missions and consular services of Romania abroad, he touched on a wide range of topics.

„Romania's foreign policy has three goals: strengthening security, supporting Romanian communities abroad and economic diplomacy. In some areas, we have made more progress than in others. The coming year will be better“, shared Nikusor Dan.

The President stressed that the country contributes to transatlantic security, as well as to the security of the Eastern Flank and the region.

“The partnership with the US is of crucial importance for Romania“, added the Head of State, saying that progress has been made in this regard.

“Given the current security situation, we are focusing on bilateral partnerships with a defense element. We are strongly interested in the security architecture within the European Union. We also seek to contribute to addressing hybrid pressure – a phenomenon that is partly new – where cooperation is essential to find the best solutions“, he commented.

During his speech, Nikusor Dan recalled that Romania is part of the “Coalition of the Willing“ in support of Ukraine's defense and security in the region.

“We strive for a quick end to the war in Ukraine and lasting peace in the region. To this end, we support Ukraine through both bilateral and multilateral channels, and we support measures – especially economic – to put pressure on Russia“, said the head of state.

He once again stressed that the country attaches great importance to the enlargement process, especially with regard to the Republic of Moldova, as well as Ukraine and the Western Balkans.

“The Black Sea is of vital importance for the security of Romania and Europe and has future importance for economic relations with the Caspian region and Asia as a whole“, added Nikusor Dan, noting that the country is making progress on the project for a European maritime security center.

“Next year, we will start production operations in the “Neptun Deep“ field. We are developing energy relations with the countries of the region, and each of these measures is part of our security policy,“ the president noted.

He announced that Romania has fulfilled all 25 groups of technical conditions for the OECD and is now awaiting the political decision on integration.