Russia rejects allegations of involvement in migration crisis in Ceuta

There is no evidence to confirm Russia's involvement in the migration crisis in Spain, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, quoted by TASS, BTA reports.

She was commenting on Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's words about Moscow's alleged involvement in the migration crisis in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta.

„When there are accusations, there must be some facts, which must then be verified and only then can the accusations be considered seriously. "Without evidence, without materials supported by numbers, dates and names, there is simply no evidence to support (the accusations)," Zakharova said.

She said Madrid could have approached Moscow on this issue through existing communication channels, but instead chose to "resort to the microphone."