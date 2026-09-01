Donald Trump: Iran is dead! Bombings continue

President Donald Trump has declared Iran a “failed state”, saying the country is economically and militarily ruined, and renewed clashes with the US have called into question how much influence Tehran still has.

“Iran is officially a failed state. IT IS DEAD!“, Trump wrote on Truth Social. “They don't have a navy, they don't have an air force, they don't have a currency, they don't pay their soldiers, they don't pay their police.“

Trump also said that inflation in Iran had reached 300% and that the country's leadership was “in complete chaos and unable to adequately represent the country“.

Iran is under pressure from almost all sides — renewed US military strikes, tougher sanctions and a sharp decline in oil exports — raising new questions about how long Tehran can endure economic hardship and still retain its influence over Washington.

US President Donald Trump said today that the latest US attack on Iran was “justified” and threatened larger strikes if Tehran retaliated, Reuters reported.

In a post on Twitter, Trump said the US military was striking Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz today in response to the “failed attempt” Iran to place sea mines in the Strait, as well as in response to the launch of eight missiles against a US military base in Jordan.

The US military announced hours later that it had begun carrying out new strikes on targets in Iran, world agencies reported.

The strikes began at 16:00 GMT, the US Central Command, responsible for operations in the Middle East region, explained in Ex.

Targets of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were targeted.

The strikes are in response to recent attacks by the Corps on merchant shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against US military personnel stationed in the region.

Iranian state television reported several explosions heard in the south of the country, in the Bandar Abbas region and on Qeshm Island, near the Strait of Hormuz. Strait.

On Sunday, the United States launched strikes - the first in a month - on launch pads located on an Iranian island.

Iran retaliated by attacking US targets in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates with missiles and drones, while at the same time stating through its President Massoud Pezeshkian that it did not want the war to continue.

US President Donald Trump has promised to respond to these retaliation actions, but for now seems to have rejected the option of resuming a large-scale military operation against Iran.

Meanwhile, Washington has promised to launch a campaign of economic "stifling" of Iran, the specific parameters and goals of which have yet to be specified.