Last news in Fakti
Новини
World »
Iranian hardliner calls for preemptive strikes on US

Iranian hardliner calls for preemptive strikes on US

Nabavian is considered an influential voice among Iranian hardliners who are skeptical of negotiations with the US and call for confrontation

Sep 1, 2026 22:23 36

Iranian hardliner calls for preemptive strikes on US - 1
Anatoli Stajkov Anatoli Stajkov Author at Fakti.bg

An Iranian hardliner has called for preemptive strikes on US facilities in the Persian Gulf, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

In a comment on the social network “Ex“, MP Mahmoud Nabavian said that Washington is seeking to de-escalate tensions due to low ammunition stocks, high fuel prices and the upcoming congressional elections. However, according to him, "now is the most appropriate time for a preemptive strike against US interests in the region to force the enemy to withdraw and break the blockade." "If we do not seize this opportunity, it would be against Iran's national interest," he added. Nabayev is considered an influential voice among Iranian hardliners who are skeptical of negotiations with the US and call for confrontation.