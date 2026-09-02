Nicaragua's National Assembly (parliament) passed a constitutional reform on Monday that bans opposition parties from running in elections and extends the term of presidents from six to seven years - an initiative that had previously drawn criticism from the United States and other countries in the region, Reuters reported.

The reform, supported by President Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo, passed the first vote in Nicaragua's parliament, BTA reported.

Murillo announced on Monday that the amendment would be ratified in a second vote, which will begin on January 18 next year, as Nicaraguan law requires constitutional changes to be approved by two separate legislative sessions. sessions before they take effect.

The reform also extends the term of office of presidents and other elected officials, as well as the heads of the army and police, from six to seven years.