Zelensky: Russia is preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia is preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine. He made the statement after his meeting with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“There is currently intelligence information that Russia is preparing a new massive attack on Ukraine“, Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine is in constant contact with its allies to provide additional air defense assets. Kiev is seeking to strengthen the country's defenses against the expected new Russian strikes.

Zelensky also said that in the current situation there can be no talk of easing sanctions against Russia. According to him, the Ukrainian population continues to live under the threat of missile and drone attacks on a daily basis.

Russia has been carrying out large-scale air strikes against Ukraine, and in recent weeks, according to information cited by Reuters, the tactics of the attacks have also changed. The strikes are no longer limited to night hours, but are also carried out during the day.

Moscow also uses various types of unmanned aerial vehicles, which poses additional challenges for Ukrainian air defense. The attacks affect both critical infrastructure and the daily lives of the civilian population.

During his meetings in New York, Zelensky also discussed the possibilities of ending the war. In a conversation with US President Donald Trump, the two discussed a possible cessation of strikes on energy facilities as a potential first step towards a broader de-escalation.

The Ukrainian president said that Kiev was ready to support a cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure and described such an agreement as a possible first step towards a broader cessation of hostilities.

Meanwhile, Zelensky said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had not achieved a decisive success on the battlefield, but according to the Ukrainian leader, Moscow was not yet ready to begin direct negotiations to end the conflict.

Ukraine continues to insist on additional military and financial support, including to strengthen air defenses before the winter period.

Sources: BTA, Reuters, Wall Street Journal, Telegram