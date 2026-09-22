Erdogan demands recognition for Northern Cyprus

Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the international community to recognize Northern Cyprus and establish diplomatic, political and economic relations with it in his speech to the UN General Assembly. The Turkish president said that “Europe cannot become a global center of power without Turkey“ and linked this to European policy on the Cyprus issue.

Erdogan reiterated his thesis that there cannot be a federal solution to Cyprus and that the dispute over the island is an obstacle on Turkey's path to the EU. According to the speech released by the Turkish presidency, he said: “I call on the international community to recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and establish diplomatic, political and economic relations with it“.

Northern Cyprus is recognized only by Turkey, while the Republic of Cyprus is the internationally recognized state on the island and a member of the European Union. Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey sent troops after a Greek-backed coup, and the Turkish army remains stationed in the northern part of the island.

Sources: Reuters, Turkish presidency