Trump calls Chagos sovereignty deal 'terrible'

Donald Trump has again criticised the agreement between Britain and Mauritius over the future of the Chagos archipelago, describing it as a “terrible deal“.

The US president made his statement after meeting with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham in New York. Trump said he did not support the agreement, which envisages the transfer of sovereignty over Chagos to Mauritius, while Britain retains control of the strategic island of Diego Garcia and the military base there for a period of 99 years.

„I don't support it. It's a terrible deal“

During his brief press conference with Burnham, Trump said he did not accept the arrangement.

The US president questioned the decision to transfer sovereignty to Mauritius and stressed the strategic importance of Diego Garcia.

„I don't support it. It's a terrible deal“, Trump said, according to Reuters. He added that he thought it was illogical that „suddenly“ an owner of a territory that he said had not been associated with it for decades and centuries.

This is not the first sharp criticism of the US president towards the agreement. Earlier this year, Trump had described it as a “big mistake“, and before that — as a manifestation of “big stupidity“.

Why is Diego Garcia so important

At the center of the dispute is Diego Garcia — the largest island in the Chagos archipelago and the site of one of the most important US military bases in the Indian Ocean.

The facility is used by the US and the UK and is important for US military operations in the Middle East and the wider Indian Ocean region.

It is the strategic importance of the base that is among Trump's main arguments against the transfer of sovereignty.

The US president also recalled the use of the base in military operations against Iran, pointing out that US B-2 bombers were sent from the base to the region and then had to return to the US. According to him, this shows how important the position of Diego Garcia is.

What does the agreement provide for

The deal between Britain and Mauritius envisages London handing over sovereignty over the archipelago, which the British side has controlled for more than two centuries.

At the same time, Britain will retain control of the military base on Diego Garcia through a long-term 99-year lease.

According to current data cited by Reuters, Britain must pay Mauritius about 101 million pounds a year, or a total of about 3.4 billion pounds for the entire term of the agreement.

Thus, London is trying to combine the change of sovereignty with ensuring that the Trump administration continues to support the agreement. Then the president began to publicly criticized, and in April the British government froze the necessary legislative procedure for the implementation of one of the most important military bases of the US and the UK.

But Washington is not convinced

The American position has changed several times.

Initially, the Trump administration supported the agreement. Then the president began to publicly criticize it, and in April the British government froze the necessary legislative procedure for its implementation due to the lack of American support.

This has created an unusual situation: the agreement between the UK and Mauritius has already been signed, but its final entry into force held a conversation with Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, and the two agreed that an agreement remains blocked.

This was one of the topics of the conversation between Trump and Burnham in New York.

Burnham seeks compromise

The British Prime Minister said he wanted to find a solution that would address Washington's concerns while preserving the agreement with Mauritius.

Burnham has already held talks with Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, and the two have agreed that their foreign ministers will meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

He said the two had built a "good relationship" despite differences on some foreign policy issues. The British Prime Minister stressed that the main issue for London is the long-term functioning of Diego Garcia.

„We remain "We are determined to ensure the long-term operation of the base, which is critical to our security and that of our allies," Burnham said.

After his meeting with Trump, he said the two had built a "good relationship" despite differences on some foreign policy issues.

Mauritius insists on the return of the archipelago

For Mauritius, the issue is linked to decolonization and the long-standing dispute over the status of Chagos.

London and Port Louis reached the agreement after lengthy negotiations, with the British side accepting the principle of transferring sovereignty.

At the same time, the preservation of Diego Garcia as an American-British military facility is a key element of the agreement.

Thus, the two sides are trying to separate the issue of sovereignty from the issue of the military use of the island.

Washington views the archipelago through the prism of security

For the US, Diego Garcia has significance far beyond the territorial dispute between London and Mauritius.

The base is located in the central part of the Indian Ocean — between Africa and Asia — and allows the US armed forces to maintain an air and naval presence in an area that is important for operations in the Middle East and Asia.

Researchers from Chatham House note that the strategic importance of Diego Garcia remains high precisely because of its ability to help project US military power in the Indian Ocean region. This also explains why Washington insists on maximum certainty about the future status of the base.

Chagos and the wider policy of Trump

The dispute over The archipelago also fits into Trump's broader approach to strategic territories and the US military presence.

Earlier this year, the president used the Chagos deal as an argument to support his thesis that the US should acquire Greenland. He then said that the transfer of territory around Diego Garcia showed the risks of weakening American control over strategic sites.

Later, Washington was even considering the possibility of directly acquiring Diego Garcia from Mauritius, according to information cited by Reuters in June.

The dispute remains unresolved

Despite Trump's harsh words, London has not completely abandoned the agreement.

The UK has already signed the treaty with Mauritius, but the necessary legislation for its implementing government is the key issue to guarantee the future of Diego Garcia. For Mauritius — to gain sovereignty over the archipelago. And for the US — not to question the strategic use of the military base. The parliamentary procedure has not yet ended.

This leaves room for new negotiations between Washington, London and Port Louis.

For the British government, the key issue is to guarantee the future of Diego Garcia. For Mauritius — to gain sovereignty over the archipelago. And for the US — not to question the strategic use of the military base.