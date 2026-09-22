New strikes in Ukraine: Factory in Zhytomyr and logistics centers in Odessa hit

New Russian strikes have hit Ukrainian industrial and logistics infrastructure in the Zhytomyr and Odessa regions. In Zhytomyr, the Russian attack caused a fire at a foreign-invested enterprise, while the Russian Defense Ministry reported hitting two logistics centers in Odessa and a cargo ship in the port area.

Ukrainian authorities confirmed the strike on the Zhytomyr enterprise, while the Russian side presented its own version of the purpose of the attacks in the Odessa region. Some of the Russian claims about the nature of the facilities hit have not been independently confirmed.

Strike on a plant with foreign investment in Zhytomyr

On September 22, Russian drones attacked the Zhytomyr region, hitting a plant with foreign investment. This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Vitaly Bunechko.

Ukrainian media reported a large fire at the plant. According to ZN.UA, it is the German company Kromberg & Schubert, a manufacturer of automotive electrical systems and components. According to Ukrainian authorities, the plant has already been the target of a Russian strike.

Rescue teams were sent to the scene, and the fire was contained after the immediate threat of further attacks was over. Ukrainian authorities reported that the plant suffered damage, but no casualties were initially reported.

This is another strike on an industrial facility

The attack comes just days after another serious strike on industry in the Zhytomyr region.

On September 11-12, a Russian attack caused severe damage to the Cersanit Invest plant near Zvyagiel. The plant produces ceramic products and is owned by the Polish Cersanit. The company announced that production will remain suspended for at least six months due to damage to key elements of the production cycle.

The new strike on a foreign-invested enterprise thus fits into a series of attacks on Ukrainian industrial and transport facilities.

Moscow reports strikes on two logistics centers in Odessa

The Russian Defense Ministry said on September 22 that Russian forces had struck two logistics centers in Odessa — „Palma“ and “New Line“.

According to the Russian department, the facilities were used for the storage and distribution of military and dual-use cargo. Moscow also reported a strike on a logistics center in Chernomorsk and on port infrastructure facilities in Reni.

The Russian side also reported a hit on a cargo ship, which it said was carrying cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces.

These claims are part of the official Russian version of the purpose of the attack, and there is currently no independent confirmation of all the sites specified by Moscow and the purpose of the cargo.

Logistics around Odessa remains under pressure

The Odessa region has been among the main targets of Russian strikes in recent weeks, with attacks affecting not only military targets, but also port, warehouse and logistics infrastructure.

On September 21, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported strikes on two dry cargo ships in the Odessa region, as well as port facilities in Izmail.

Ukrainian companies also confirmed damage to logistics facilities. The company Berger Cargo reported that its warehouse in Odessa was hit on the night of September 22. According to the company, humanitarian cargo for the southern regions of Ukraine was being processed there.

Another logistics facility — distribution center of the large supermarket chain "Silpo" — was also hit in the previous attack on Odessa. The company said no employees were injured.

The attacks affect an increasingly wide range of sites

The latest attacks show an expansion of the spectrum of infrastructure that has been affected in the course of the war.

In the Zhytomyr region, the target is an industrial enterprise with foreign investment. In the Odessa region, logistics centers, warehouses, port infrastructure and maritime transport are under attack.

Russia says it is attacking objects related to the Ukrainian armed forces and military production. Ukrainian authorities and companies have reported damage to civilian and economic infrastructure.

This difference in interpretations is significant, as independent confirmation of the specific purpose of each affected facility is often difficult in the first hours after the strikes.

Industry and commercial infrastructure are among the key targets

For the Ukrainian economy, such attacks have implications beyond the immediate material damage.

The shutdown of manufacturing plants, the destruction of warehouses, and the disruption of logistics chains can limit exports and domestic supplies, especially in areas around major ports.

The Zhytomyr case also shows another aspect - the consequences for companies with international investments. At Cersanit, it is already known that the restoration of production will take months. The new blow to Kromberg & Schubert puts another foreign-owned enterprise in a position to assess the damage and the future of its production.

Odessa remains a strategic hub

For Russia, the Odessa region is important because of its ports, maritime transport and logistics routes to Ukraine.

For Kiev, port infrastructure is key to both trade and the functioning of the economy in wartime.