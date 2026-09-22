Trump: US and Iran held a three-hour meeting, Qatar proposes a new security system in the Gulf

Diplomatic efforts surrounding the conflict with Iran continue to intensify. US President Donald Trump said that US and Iranian representatives held a three-hour meeting, while Qatar called for the creation of a regional security system that would include both Gulf Arab states and Iran. The two events are taking place against the backdrop of world leaders meeting in New York during the UN General Assembly and ongoing efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis. Trump: Talks with Iran continue Donald Trump said that the US and Iran are continuing to talk and that he believes that an agreement can ultimately be reached. He said that US and Iranian representatives also spoke on Tuesday, with the contacts lasting about three hours. "I think there will be an agreement," Trump told reporters in New York. The US president also stressed that Washington will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons. According to Trump, the Iranian side is also aware of this position.

He described the ongoing dialogue as a sign that relations between the two countries are developing in the direction of negotiations.

Qatar proposes a new regional framework

In parallel with the US-Iranian contacts, Qatar proposed the creation of a security system that would unite the Persian Gulf states and Iran.

The idea was presented by Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. According to him, the latest regional crisis should be a “wake-up call” and to show the need for a new approach to security.

According to him, Iran is a neighbor of the Arab Gulf states and it is necessary to find a model in which all countries guarantee that they will not pose a threat to each other.

The Qatari prime minister said that his country and its regional partners are working towards such an agreement.

Doha wants to maintain its role as a mediator

Qatar has established itself in recent years as one of the active mediators in regional conflicts.

Doha maintains channels of communication with various countries and declares its readiness to participate in diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions.

In the case of Iran, the Qatari position is related not only to relations between Tehran and Washington, but also to the broader security of the countries surrounding the Persian Gulf.

The proposal for a regional system would include Iran in talks with its neighbors and would seek a mechanism to prevent future conflicts.