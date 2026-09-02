Germany: EU to impose additional sanctions on Russian citizens

The European Union will work on imposing additional sanctions on Russian citizens in the coming weeks, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful said, reported „Reuters“, quoted by BTA.

„The EU has imposed large-scale sanctions on Russia, but we will certainly continue to work on imposing sanctions on individuals in the coming weeks“, he said on the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Ireland.

„The pressure on Russia is increasing, and support for Ukraine also remains at a high level. "This is the unity we are demonstrating right now," Wadeful added.

The German foreign minister's comments come after the German government said yesterday that Russia was responsible for the attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle airport last month.

Berlin also said it had ordered a series of measures in response to the incident.