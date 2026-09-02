Romania summons Russian ambassador over Leipzig airport drone attack

The Russian ambassador in Bucharest will be summoned to the Foreign Ministry in the context of the failed drone attack at Leipzig airport in August, for which Germany blamed Russia, former Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Coiu announced online, calling for solidarity at the European level, Agerpres reported, BTA reported.

"We have decided to summon the Russian ambassador in Bucharest to the Foreign Ministry," Coiu wrote.

She stressed that Romania stands in solidarity with Germany and other European countries that have faced "hybrid actions, interventions and reckless and persistent provocations by Russia", and added that Romania is one of these countries.

"After the German authorities established that Russia was responsible for the drone attack on Leipzig/Halle airport, we are acting strongly and jointly as EU member states and NATO allies", the interim minister also pointed out.

She added that the response to such actions will be in solidarity and coordinated at the European level.

"Our message is clear - we will not tolerate Russia's hybrid actions and we will respond unitedly. There will be no impunity. Deterrence means being prepared and having the will to make the aggressor pay," Tsoi emphasized.

Yesterday, the German government accused Russia of the attempted drone attack on Leipzig/Halle airport last month, world agencies reported. The drone was discovered near a Ukrainian plane on the evening of August 4 and was then neutralized.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrinth said the attempted attack fit into the familiar pattern of "Russian hybrid operations".

The German government "has come to the conclusion that Russia is responsible for the hybrid attack in Leipzig on August 4", he announced.