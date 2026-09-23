Trump Calls for Sanctions on 24 Drug Cartels

US President Donald Trump has called on the countries of the “Shield of the Americas” alliance to impose sanctions on 24 drug cartels operating in the Americas.

The call was made at a summit of leaders of the alliance on the sidelines of the annual session of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 23, 2026.

Trump said: “Today I call on all countries of the Americas to officially declare narco-terrorists a common threat to stability and to implement strong sanctions against 24 foreign terrorist organizations that are already on the US list“.

He added: “Before I came to power, no one was sanctioning anyone. Everyone "I used to be able to do it myself, but that's not the case anymore."

In a joint statement, the countries of the “Shield of the Americas“ announced their intention to freeze assets, introduce immigration and visa restrictions for members, persons associated with them, and sympathizers of the aforementioned cartels.

The alliance also plans to prosecute people who provide material, including logistical, support to these organizations.

Among the groups named by Washington and already sanctioned by it are “Mara Salvatrucha“ from El Salvador and “Tren de Aragua“ from Venezuela, as well as Mexican drug cartels.

The “Shield of the Americas“ initiative was launched by Trump at a summit in Florida and provides for coordination in the exchange of information and cooperation in judicial and police terms against transnational organized crime.

Sources: BTA, Associated Press