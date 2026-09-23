Guterres: Two-state solution remains the only path to lasting peace

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the two-state solution remains the only path to lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians. He made the warning during a high-level meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

According to Guterres, time is running out to realize this prospect. He cited the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank as one of the developments that question the territorial basis of a future Palestinian state.

“The two-state solution is the only path to lasting peace“, Guterres stressed, calling on the international community to take concrete action to preserve this possibility.

The UN Secretary-General also drew attention to the situation in the Gaza Strip. He called for an improvement in the humanitarian situation and for the full implementation of the agreements aimed at ending the conflict and restoring the lives of the civilian population.

According to Guterres, Gaza and the West Bank must remain politically, economically and territorially linked and be part of a future Palestinian state. He stressed the need for legitimate Palestinian governance and a political process that would lead to a sustainable solution to the conflict.

In the long term, Guterres outlined a vision of two sovereign and democratic states – Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security. He also pointed out the need for the status of Jerusalem to be settled in a manner that meets internationally agreed parameters.

Guterres' statement comes against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict and find a political solution. The Secretary-General warned that actions on the ground could make the prospect of two states increasingly difficult to realize.

This is also Guterres' last participation in the general debate of the UN General Assembly as Secretary-General. His second term at the head of the organization ends at the end of 2026.

Sources: BTA, UN