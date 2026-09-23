Trump supports ban on US diesel exports

US President Donald Trump said he supports ban on diesel exports from the country amid soaring energy prices.

Trump made the statement to reporters in New York before his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to him, the United States produces significant amounts of diesel and some of it could remain on the American market.

The US president said he had already discussed such an option with his representatives. The administration is studying whether the ban is practically feasible and whether it could be implemented in full or only partially.

Diesel prices in the US and Europe are rising amid disruptions in global fuel supplies. The conflicts in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine are putting additional pressure on the energy market.

Diesel fuel is crucial for transportation, agriculture and industry. Therefore, a prolonged supply restriction could have an impact not only on fuel prices, but also on the value of a number of goods and services.

However, the idea of limiting American exports could have consequences outside the United States. American refineries are an important supplier of fuels to international markets, and restricting exports would reduce the quantities available to other countries.

Trump also linked high fuel prices to disruptions in global energy supplies. He also cited attacks on Russian refineries as one of the factors affecting the market.

The issue of American diesel exports comes at a time of serious tension on international energy markets. Production and supply constraints from key producers are raising concerns about shortages and continued fuel price increases.