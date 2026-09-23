The Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, told the UN General Assembly that the war in Iran has turned vital arteries of the world economy into tools for pressure and bargaining.

According to his words, quoted by BTA, the consequences of the conflict are already being felt far beyond the region, with the increase in food and medicine prices affecting the population all over the world.

Particular attention in his speech was paid to the Strait of Hormuz – one of the most important sea routes for international energy supplies.

According to the Qatari leader, the continued restriction of shipping through the strait is hindering the export of liquefied natural gas from Qatar to world markets.

Qatar is among the leading producers and exporters of liquefied natural gas in the world. A significant part of its supplies pass through sea routes in the Persian Gulf region. Difficulties in shipping can affect energy markets and gas prices in different parts of the world.

The Emir of Qatar called for a diplomatic solution to the crisis in the region. According to him, the restoration of free shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and a return to negotiations are necessary to prevent further escalation.

Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani emphasized Qatar's role as a mediator in international conflicts. Doha has been involved in diplomatic efforts related to various conflicts in the Middle East and beyond in recent years.

Qatar maintains relations with both the United States and Iran. The emirate is home to the US air base “Al Udeid“, which is among the key US military facilities in the region.

Amid the current conflict, Qatar has also reported Iranian attacks on its territory. Doha said it has taken action to protect its airspace.

The Qatari leader's statement to the UN comes at a time of serious pressure on global energy markets. Any prolonged restriction of movement through the Strait of Hormuz could affect international supplies of oil and natural gas and have an impact on the prices of energy and a number of other commodities.