New large-scale fires are burning around Athens and on the island of Euboea

New large-scale fires are burning around Athens. The island of Euboea is also affected. Residents and tourists from three settlements on the island were evacuated. Bushes are burning near the town of Karistos and the fire is spreading due to strong winds, the Bulgarian National Radio warned.

The authorities sent a message on mobile phones to those in two more settlements to be ready to leave the area. 13 planes and helicopters are extinguishing the fire from the air. Over 100 firefighters are on the ground.

A large forest fire has spread northwest of Athens in the region of Thebes. There, 14 helicopters are trying to limit the movement of the fire from the air. Residents near the fire should wear masks, the Civil Protection recommends.

East of Athens, near the town of Peania, the fire reached the highway. There is a risk of rerouting traffic due to poor visibility, police say.

A truck and tractor depot is on fire near Thessaloniki. A cloud of smoke has covered the Nea Magnesia area. Firefighters say there is no danger of the fire reaching the surrounding villages.

The Attica region and the Cyclades Islands are at a very high risk of fire tomorrow. Tourists are urged to be extremely careful and follow police recommendations.