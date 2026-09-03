Protest in London against the exploitation of new fields in the North Sea

In the UK, while Andy Burnham was participating in his first parliamentary scrutiny as prime minister, a mass protest by the civil disobedience group Just Stop Oil was held in front of the parliament itself.

In the House of Commons, the new Prime Minister Andy Burnham and the leader of the Conservatives in the opposition, Cammy Badenoch, had fierce arguments on important issues for the country, but drama also unfolded outside, BNR reported.

Just Stop Oil activists used the moment to block roads around the parliament in protest against Burnham's approval of the exploitation of new oil and gas fields in the North Sea.

The civil disobedience group ended its direct action in April last year, as the Labour government announced a policy of no new oil and gas licences. But Just Stop Oil today announced that it was "back", and dozens of activists wearing orange high-visibility vests and jackets blocked traffic outside Parliament.

All this comes after Andy Burnham, in his first appearance in Parliament as Prime Minister yesterday, rejected a question from Ellie Chones, the leader of the Greens in Westminster, which explicitly called on him to rule out approving new oil and gas drilling.

However, the Prime Minister did not answer this question, nor did he answer a question from the deputy leader of "Reform UK" Richard Tice, who asked Burnham to confirm that licences for the Rosebank and Jackdaw oil fields would be issued.

It was later reported that the Just Stop Oil protesters had left the area and the roads had reopened, but the big question remains what the Prime Minister's policy on drilling in the North Sea will be.