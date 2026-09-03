Marco Rubio: We are negotiating with Ukraine for the license of Patriot missiles

The US and Ukraine are negotiating to grant a license to produce "Patriot" missiles, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a television interview. "This is currently being discussed. And, as I said, it is not a quick solution. Increasing production requires several years of building factories, even with a license. These are high-tech weapons. This issue is being discussed and could be implemented, but it really will not solve the short-term problem that they have", said Rubio, quoted by "Focus".

The US Secretary of State also answered a question about whether Washington rejects Ukraine's offer to help American partners with its drone technology.

"If there is an agreement that makes sense for the US, I think we are moving towards such deals, we are discussing them, they are in the process of negotiation. "I don't have anything specific on that right now, but we're always looking for ways to strengthen our defense, and if anyone has the opportunity to partner with us on that, we're open," Rubio said. However, he said these are again long-term projects that won't happen right away.